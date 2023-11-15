OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – ‘Tis the season for some shopping. Everyone is about to begin their scramble to find the best deals ahead of the holiday’s.

Of course, we’re talking about Black Friday and it’s just over one week away.

“We have birthdays and Christmas and Thanksgiving all at once, so I’m trying to get some ideas,” shopper Kris Falvo said.

Falvo is joining millions of other shoppers across the country in search of holiday meal items and Christmas gifts.

“I have six grandchildren and so I’m trying to get ideas for them,” she said. “Then all my kids and their spousal units. So, you know, it is a lot.”

For those wanting a head start, some Black Friday deals are already available at Walmart. One of their hottest items in their first event last week were jeans marked down from $25 to $15.

“Those things sold like hotcakes,” Walmart spokesperson Michael Morton said.

Morton added that next Friday morning they will be ready to rock and roll at 6 a.m. off I-35 and 15th Street in Edmond with specific holiday aisles. Everything from gift wrap and gingerbread houses to toys marked down by half.

“Everything you need right here, one spot,” Morton said.

Coffee makers, griddles, puzzles and more are also marked off with more deals online and in the app.

“They can pick up their items here at the store, get them delivered to their porch and in some cases even into their home,” Morton said.

Food will also be on the list of marked down items.

“Traditional items, turkey, ham, stuffing, all the fixings, we’re going to make sure that those items are available at even lower price than last year,” Morton said.

In early November, the company also started sensory hours. From 8 – 10 a.m. the radio goes off and there are less flashy screens around the store, as employees everywhere get settled in for the holiday rush.

“We’re ready for it,” Morton said. “We’re just going to make it as peaceful a shopping environment as we possibly can.”

Morton said safety is also paramount. They plan to have organized lines and helpers. If you’d rather shop online, Walmart Plus members get access to deals 3 hours early.