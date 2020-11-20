Black Hawk Casino adding new air system to fight COVID-19

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – A local casino says it has updated to a new air system to provide a safe entertainment venue for its guests.

The Black Hawk Casino has added a new Air Reactor System that is designed to destroy viruses within the casino.

“We’ve been at the forefront of doing all we can to make sure we provide a safe and sterile environment for everyone who walks in our doors,” Robert Abney, an executive at The Black Hawk Casino, said. “With the new air filter system and the testing component in place, our goal is to make sure we have all the systems in place and to verify they are working.”

The casino is also taking swabs of various areas within the casino and sending samples to labs for COVID-19 analysis.

