Black History Month celebrated at Frederick Douglass High School with Soul Food lunch

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A soul food lunch was served at Frederick Douglass High School on Thursday in celebration of Black History Month.

Students and staff gathered with Oklahoma City Public School leaders for the special lunch.

“As a school district, one of the things that characterizes OKCPS and makes us most proud, is the diversity that is present in our classrooms, families, staff and in our communities,” said Jason Brown, Deputy Superintendent. “By celebrating different heritages and cuisines, we honor and celebrate different cultures. By acknowledging the contributions from different cultures, we not only let our families, students and staff know that they belong but that their history and their culture is American history, American culture. It’s a beautiful tapestry whose threads can’t be separated. As such, our schools have been doing numerous art and history projects to celebrate Black History Month and this is just one more way to honor and pay tribute to our African American community for all their contributions to this nation.”

The soul food menu was designed with cafeteria staff input to “reflect the pride and tradition of African American cuisine,” according to the news release.

The lunch – which followed USDA nutrition guidelines and was served free through the Community Eligibility Provision – was composed of a choice of chicken drumstick or honey BBQ riblets offered with mac & cheese, cornbread, fresh cooked cabbage, seasoned corn, baked apples or choice of fruit and a choice of milk.

“We are so proud of our cafeteria staff members for taking the time and input to create a delicious lunch menu for the whole school district that reflects the pride and tradition of African American cuisine,” said Shonia Hall, Director of School Nutrition Services. “By designing special menus with different food items, we provide our students an opportunity to savor new flavors and experience different cultures through food. And none of this would be possible without our amazing cafeteria staff members, who come in early each day, ready to serve a healthy breakfast and lunch to each of our students–all offered at no cost.”

Black History Month is a month-long, nationwide celebration that remembers and honors the important contributions of African Americans throughout United States history.

The national observation of black history was originally a week-long tradition started in 1925. President Gerald Ford expanded the observance to a full month in 1976, according to the news release.

Ford urged citizens to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”