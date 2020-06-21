Black Lives Matter holds Juneteenth celebration in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Black Lives Matter held a Juneteenth celebration in northeast Oklahoma City.

Organizers say they wanted something where people can have a good time; a break from the heavy issues they’ve been dealing with recently.

There were food trucks and musical guests at N.E. 36th and Kelley to make it a family-friendly event.

Organizers and attendees alike say it’s a great time celebrate.

“Within the black community, it’s been something we’ve always celebrated, because it means a lot to us, because it’s a symbol of our freedom and where we came from and where we still have to go,” Landry Gaters, an organizer, said.

“With everything going on, and everyone seeing it all, and we like to celebrate and to celebrate that, just know it’s a positive thing for us to move forward,” Ray Woods, an attendee, said.

There were also attorneys with a “Know Your Rights” group so people could learn about their rights when interacting with law enforcement.