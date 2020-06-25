Black Lives Matter Oklahoma & Moms Demand Action to host virtual town hall on gun violence & racism

A protest held Sunday, May 31 at the Oklahoma Capitol in response to the death of George Floyd beneath the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two local activist groups are working together to host a virtual town hall that will address gun violence and racism.

Blacks Lives Matter Oklahoma and the Oklahoma chapter of Moms Demand Action will present the town hall at 11 a.m. Friday, June 26.

The following individuals will participate in the town hall:

• Rev. Sheri Dickerson, executive director of Black Lives Matter OK

• Rep. Jason Lowe (D-OK-97)

• Dr. Tiffany Crutcher of the Terence Crutcher Foundation

• Joshua Harris-Till, President of the Young Democrats of America and a volunteer with the Oklahoma chapter of Moms Demand Action

• Rodney Cox, an educator and activist

• Joshua Higginbotham, an educator and activist with the Oklahoma City chapter of Black Lives Matter

• Jasmine Brown-Jutras, a community organizer

To attend the town hall, click here or email nlevine@everytown.org.

