Black Lives Matter to sponsor Children’s March for Justice

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Black Lives Matter Youth Group of Oklahoma will participate in a Children’s March for Justice on Sunday, June 21.

“All young people and their supporters of any age are invited to participate in this peaceful march,” a Black Lives Matter Oklahoma City news release states.

The Children’s March for Justice will convene at 3 p.m. Sunday at F.D. Moon Middle School, 1900 NE 13th St., and continue down Martin Luther King Avenue to Douglass Stadium at 900 N. Martin Luther King Ave.

When the young marchers reach Douglass Stadium, “they will state their case for justice and make sure their voices are heard,” the news release states.

Children, some as young as 10 years old, came up with the idea for the march and organized it. Those children walk in the footsteps of Clara Luper and her young students “who held the nation’s first sit-ins in 1960s Oklahoma,” according to the news release.

“Being black is not a crime. We want to grow up. Stop killing us!” said 10-year-old Isaiah Green, one of the March planners.

Black Lives Matter is sponsoring the march. Oklahoma City Public Schools and the Millwood School District are cosponsors.

The children will march with the following demands:

• End Zero-Tolerance policies

• Increase hiring of black, indigenous and Latinx teachers and administrators in Oklahoma public schools

• Increase state funding of schools, including sustainable salaries for teachers, support personnel and administrators

• Add African American, Latinx and Indigenous Studies to the curricula in Oklahoma public schools.