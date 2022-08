KENTON, Okla. (KFOR) – If you have plans to visit Black Mesa State Park, you may want to reschedule.

Officials at Black Mesa State Park say the site’s well is currently shut down for repair, meaning there is no water available at the park.

As a result, the park is being shut down while repairs are made.

Tent reservations have been canceled.

Authorities say if you plan to hike at the park, you need to keep in mind that the nearest water source is 40 miles away.