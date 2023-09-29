NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A relatively new student organization at Norman High School was well represented in their recent homecoming court.

Image courtesy Adrianne Johnson.

Three members of the Black Student Union were crowned this week.

J’r Ney Johnson was voted Homecoming Princess, representing the school’s junior class.

Patricia Holmes was voted Homecoming Queen and Tony Okpara was named Homecoming King.

Norman High School’s Black Student Union was started just a few years ago, following demonstrations supporting Julius Jones – whose death sentence was commuted in 2021.

Congratulations! Keep those crowns held high, kids.