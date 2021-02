BLACKWELL, Okla. (KFOR) – As city officials continue to repair water main breaks in Blackwell, residents are urged to boil their tap water until further notice.

The City of Blackwell cites low water pressure and possible contamination of water lines for the boil order.

Water used in food preparation, dish washing and brushing teeth should be brought to a complete boil for at least one minute.

Residents will be notified when the water is considered safe to drink or use again.