BLAINE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A huge drug bust in Blaine County resulted from a K9 and his handler intercepting a cross-country delivery of more than 150 pounds of marijuana on Monday.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office said the traffickers attempted to use furniture and boxes in a moving van as a decoy, but they couldn’t keep K9 Neo off their scent.

“He’s a big asset,” Undersheriff Danny Aytes said. “He works, does a good job.”

K9 Neo started off his work week like a champ – Monday morning motivation for the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.

The dog, who’s been on the force for a year, helped end a cross-country drug drop going from Los Angeles to Pennsylvania.

Isael Jimenez, image from Blaine County Sheriff’s Office

Zackarie Zouaghi, image from Blaine County Sheriff’s Office

Aytes and his crew explained that the two suspects, Isael Jimenez and Zackarie Zouaghi, were sleeping in a U-Haul truck parked at a Watonga gas station located at the intersection of Highway 270 and Highway 3, early Monday morning.

At 1:30 a.m., a deputy was doing a welfare check on the men and smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the truck.

K9 Neo could smell it, too, signaling to his handler to check it out.

Psilocybin-infused candy bars were seized during the bust. Image KFOR

When they opened up the back of the truck, they found more than 150 pounds of marijuana hidden among couches and moving boxes.

“Stuffed in the cushions, arms, hidden underneath,” Aytes described. “People just trying to decoy moving.”

They also found 12 pounds of candy bars infused with psilocybin mushrooms.

K9 Neo made a huge drug bust, image Blaine County Sheriff’s Office

In total, deputies estimate K9 Neo helped them bust about $185,000 of illegal drugs.

“Sheriff’s excited,” Aytes said. “We’re all excited. Get that stuff off the street.”

The two suspects are sitting in the Blaine County Jail on charges for drug trafficking.