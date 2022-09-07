OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular country music star from Oklahoma is returning to the Sooner State.

Blake Shelton will hit the road in 2023 for his ‘Back to the Honky Tonk Tour,’ an 18-date run.

“There’s nothing like getting out on the road and taking music to the fans,” Shelton said. “I feel just as excited to step on stage and perform as I did the very first time. I know my tour mates Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean feel the same, and I can’t wait for y’all to get to know them better. Break out the hats and boots, ‘cause we’re going back to the honky tonk!”

The tour will send Shelton back to Oklahoma on Friday, March 17 at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Blake Shelton has ranked among Pollstar’s Top 200 North American Tours nearly every year for the past decade.