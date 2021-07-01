Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani filing for marriage license in Oklahoma

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are looking to get married soon in Oklahoma.

Shelton, an Ada, Okla., native and country music superstar, and his fiancé Gwen Stefani, a famous pop/rock singer, filed for a marriage license in the Sooner State, according to Access Hollywood.

The popular singers filed for the license in the Johnston County Court Clerks office, Access Hollywood reports.

Stefani and Shelton have 10 days from the time of filing to get married.

