Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani to perform for Regional Food Bank fundraiser

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A pair of music superstars are teaming up to raise money for the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

The Regional Food Bank is hosting a virtual fundraising event on Thursday, Oct. 1. from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The ‘Feeding Hope: One the Front Lines for 40 years, presented by Love’s Travel Stops’ will include two performances from Blake Shelton, featuring Gwen Stefani.

“We are looking forward to sharing a bit about our 40 years of fighting hunger as well as our response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Deb Bunting, interim CEO of the Regional Food Bank. “We are thrilled and so appreciative that our friend and fellow Oklahoman Blake Shelton will perform two songs featuring Gwen Stefani.”

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online and use the code “CELEBRATE” to receive a $10 discount. The discount is good through Sept. 18.

“The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma has worked tirelessly for 40 years to ensure Oklahomans have access to nutritious food,” said Jenny Love Meyer, chief culture officer and executive vice president of Love’s. “We couldn’t be prouder to be a part of this big night, which will help the Regional Food Bank continue its vital mission.”

