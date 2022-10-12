OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A country music superstar who has entertained audiences for years on a popular NBC show says he is preparing to step away from the program.

Blake Shelton surprised fans of “The Voice” by announcing that he would be leaving the show after next season.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after next season. This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week. I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one of my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife Gwen Stefani! I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers- the ‘Voices,’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach. Lastly, it’s about y’all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice who are chasing their dreams. It would not happen without you!” Blake Shelton posted on Instagram

The Oklahoma native has been a coach on the show since it began in 2011.

Next season, fans can watch Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper, and Niall Horan as they prepare another round of singers for the competition.