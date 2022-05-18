HENRYETTA, Okla. (KFOR) – Blake Shelton will headline Troy Aikman’s “Highway to Henryetta” music festival this June in Oklahoma.

“Highway to Henryetta,” sponsored by AT&T, will be held Saturday, June 11.

“I am thrilled to have my good friends at AT&T partner with us as presenting sponsor for ‘Highway to Henryetta,’” Aikman said. “AT&T has always been about making a difference in its communities and we appreciate them stepping up for the citizens of Henryetta and small-town America.”

Shelton, a Country Music superstar, will headline the music festival. Other country music stars who will perform during the festival include Josh Abbott Band, Pat Green, Wade Bowen, Stoney LaRue, George Dunham and the Bird Dogs, Mikayla Lane, the Steve Helms Band and Val Mooty.

Alyssa Moore, AT&T Vice President & General Manager for Oklahoma, is enthusiastic about the event.

“We’re so excited to be part of Troy Aikman’s Highway to Henryetta music festival. Our relationship with Troy reflects a shared commitment to community. We’re proud to be associated with this great effort,” Moore said.

Tickets are now available through the official website – HighwaytoHenryetta.com.