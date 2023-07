BLANCHARD, Okla. (KFOR) – Blanchard Animal Welfare is asking the public to assist in locating a rogue kangaroo.

Image courtesy KFOR

According to posts on Facebook – a Kangaroo or Wallaby was spotted and there may be video confirming the sighting south of town along county line road.

KFOR’s viewers might recall a Wellston family’s kangaroo escaped its cage back in April and has not been seen since.

No confirmation has been made clear if the spotted animal is indeed “Willis“.