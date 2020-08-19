Blanchard CLEET instructor recovering after being burned badly in brush fire

WARNING: The following story contains graphic images and descriptions of burn injuries.

BLANCHARD, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma CLEET instructor and former Chickasha and Blanchard police officer is lucky to be alive after being badly burned in a brush fire.

“I could literally watch the skin drip off my body,” said Steve Lanier.

Lanier says he won’t soon forget his fight with flames.

Lanier says he was trying to burn a brush fire at his new lake house when the fire broke out.

“I looked around to see if there were any flames, because I had lit it earlier in the day, and I did not see any flames at all…poured some gas on it…well, there must have been a flame underneath,” said Lanier.

The gasoline was Lanier’s one mistake. The fire immediately covered his body.

“The flame came up the line of gasoline, hit the gas tank I was holding and the gas tank exploded, which sent gas all over me. I ran probably 15 yards from where the fire was and I started rolling, was able to get my shirt off,” he said.

Lanier says he was on fire for 15 seconds or less, but it was long enough for the damage to be done.

He was rushed by ambulance and then by helicopter to a hospital.

“I was intubated, on a breathing machine. I don’t remember the first few days,” said Lanier.

Lanier says his recovery is promising so far. Less than a week after the accident, he’s home with his family.

“I’m here to live life, that’s something I’ve always done and I’m gonna continue to do it.”

His family in law enforcement is also rallying around him. A GoFundMe is already raising nearly $7,000 for his recovery. Click here to donate.

“We are humbled. I don’t know what else to say. I can never repay everybody for what they’ve done for me and my family,” said Lanier.

Lanier says doctors are pleased with his recovery and he expects to be back to work in around a month.

