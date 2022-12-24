BLANCHARD, Okla. (KFOR) – Pipes freezing and heat not working correctly turned out to be an incredible blessing in disguise for one Blanchard family.

On Thursday, that was the reason the family decided to ride out the frigid temperatures elsewhere. Thankfully they left when they did, because about 10 to 20 minutes later, their house exploded.

“They lost everything, like their Christmas presents, wedding dresses, just everything,” Kelly Hall, the president and CEO of Homeless Military Veterans. “This is very devastating.”

The family tells KFOR they spent the last two and half years building the home and just moved in on Monday. What caused the explosion is still under investigation.

They didn’t want to talk on camera, but they say they “feel so blessed to be alive.”

Meanwhile, the Homeless Military Veterans organization has stepped in to help.

“The family has asked for prayers and community support. I know that normally the family is the type of family that helps others, so they don’t really usually ask for help themselves,” said Hall.

Hall says anyone who wants to donate to help the family get back on their feet can text (405) 300-1819.

The family added that they’re also accepting gift cards and could use dog beds for their pets. To get in contact with them, reach out to the Homeless Military Veterans organization.