MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says a 28-year-old Blanchard man died around midnight Wednesday after a rollover ATV accident.

According to the incident report, Blayne Gibby was driving a 2021 Honda Rancher 4-wheeler on a well site in the 13000 block of 290th St. just west of Blanchard around midnight when the ATV rolled over.

The rollover trapped Gibby under the vehicle for an unknown amount of time. He was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries by the Blanchard Fire Department.

The incident report says Gibby was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash and reckless driving is cited at the cause for the incident.

No other information is available.