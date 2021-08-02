Blanchard Police Department issues Silver Alert for missing 78-year-old with Alzheimer’s

silver alert graphic

BLANCHARD, Okla. (KFOR) – The Blanchard Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 78-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Shirley Pickard was last seen near 918 N Harrison around 3:30 p.m. Monday, August 2.

Pickard is described as a white female with dark brown hair and some grey. She walks with a limp from her right leg being bowed out, according to police.

Authorities say Pickard has dementia, Alzheimer’s, and becomes very disoriented at times.

If you see Pickard or have any information on her whereabouts, contact police immediately.

