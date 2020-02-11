Blanchard police officer arrested after allegedly assaulting son

Steven Wallis is seen in a booking photo obtained from the McClain County Sheriff’s Office.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Blanchard police officer was arrested after he allegedly assaulted his son last week.

On Feb. 7, Steven Wallis, 41, and his son were driving from Oklahoma City to Wallis’ home when Wallis allegedly hit his son twice.

According to court documents, they got out of the vehicle when they arrived at the home and that’s when Wallis put his son into a chokehold and bit him. The son said he tried to scratch at his father’s eyes during the incident.

Wallis released his son and then allegedly lunged at him but missed, and told him to “get the f*** out and never come back.”

Wallis’ son went to a neighbor’s house where he called 911.

Court documents say Wallis was arrested for domestic assault and battery, and domestic assault and battery by strangulation.

The Blanchard Police Department released the following statement on Facebook:

“An Officer of this department has been arrested by the McClain County Sheriff’s Office for various criminal complaints related to an off-duty incident. The Blanchard Police Department requested the McClain County Sheriff’s Office handling of this case to avoid conflict of interest, and as such BPD has cooperated completely with the criminal investigation into this incident which is also under an administrative investigation and review by our agency. Due to the incident currently undergoing an administrative review no information can be released at this time. The Blanchard Police Department wants to ensure the public that this issue is being taken very seriously and will be dealt with in accordance with the law.”