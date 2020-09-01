Blanchard Public Schools closed on Tuesday due to power outage

BLANCHARD, Okla. (KFOR) – Severe storms caused flooding and damage across the state as they moved through the area overnight.
On Tuesday morning, OG&E reported that more than 6,000 customers were without power.
The lack of electricity was causing issues for many homeowners and one metro school district.
Officials with Blanchard Public Schools say they were forced to cancel class on Tuesday since the district was left without power.
