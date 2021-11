Oklahoma City firefighters at the scene of a deadly warehouse fire.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A mobile home in Oklahoma City was consumed by fire Saturday evening.

Oklahoma City firefighters were called to the 900 block of Andrews Drive.

An Oklahoma City Fire Department official told KFOR that firefighters battled heavy flames, but extinguished the blaze.

The official said the mobile home was vacant and that the fire was brought under control quickly.

He said the damage cost has not been estimated yet.