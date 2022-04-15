OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A fire destroyed a vacant home and spread to a neighboring home in Oklahoma City Friday night.

Firefighters were called at 8:14 p.m. to the 2400 block of South Broadway Avenue.

They found a house in the area burning.

Flames were burning throughout the house, causing firefighters to fight the blaze defensively from outside to prevent the fire from spreading beyond the home, an Oklahoma City Fire Department official told KFOR.

Emergency responders at the scene of a housefire in Oklahoma City. Photo from KFOR.

The fire, however, did reach a neighboring structure, but crews quickly extinguished the second housefire, the official said.

The first home, which was vacant, was destroyed. KFOR has not received information on whether the second home was vacant or occupied. That home sustained $3,000 damage.

The fire did not cause injuries.