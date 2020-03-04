Blazers to wear Oklahoma City National Memorial-themed jerseys

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Blazers today announced that they will be wearing specialty jerseys in honor of the Oklahoma City National Memorial.

Through a partnership with the Memorial, the Blazers will wear the jerseys during Friday and Saturday’s games against the Northern Colorado Eagles.

There will be a live auction following Saturday’s event, with a portion of the proceeds going back to the National Memorial.

Blazers OKC National Memorial and Museum jersey

The jersey features the Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum’s logo on the left sleeve, as well as the Survivor Tree imposed on the front and the back of the jersey. The nine gold stars on the sides and right sleeve of the jersey represent the nine floors of the Alfred P. Murrah federal building. Around the inside of the collar features a hanger effect, with the words “We Remember,” followed by the date of the bombing on April 19, 1995.

Click here to purchase tickets for this weekend.