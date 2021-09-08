Bleu Garten closing its doors after 7 years in Oklahoma City

Downtown Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, is seen from the air, July 16, 2015. AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular spot in Midtown Oklahoma City has announced that it will soon close its doors.

For the past seven years, residents have been flocking to Bleu Garten to enjoy beer and food trucks with friends.

However, the area’s first food truck park announced that it is closing.

“With thoughtful discussions we have agreed that the time has come for the space to evolve beyond Bleu Garten and we are excited to see what’s next for the heart of Midtown,” Bleu Garten posted on Facebook.

Organizers say they will be open through October and November if the weather allows.