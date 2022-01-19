Blind man who rescued 5 people from Oklahoma City bombing passes away

BRISTOW, Okla. (KFOR) – A man who was known as a hero in Oklahoma City is going to be laid to rest later this week.

Raymond Washburn was most known for his heroism during the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building on April 19, 1995.

Washburn spent 32 years at a snack bar that he owned on the 4th floor of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building.

Despite being blind, Washburn was able to successfully run the business through the State of Oklahoma’s Blind Vending Stand program.

On April 19, 1995, Washburn was working when a bomb exploded outside of the building.

Amazingly, he was able to free himself from the rubble and rescue four customers and one employee. Even though he couldn’t see, Washburn was able to lead them out of the building using his sense of direction.

He was a proud member of the Yuchi Tribe of Native Americans in Oklahoma.

Washburn had just turned 75-years-old when he passed away on Jan. 16, 2022.

He will be laid to rest on Friday, Jan. 21 at the Tiger Cemetery in Bristow.