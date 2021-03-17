Blizzard warning, winter weather advisory issued for parts of Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although spring is just around the corner, it seems Mother Nature isn’t entirely done with winter just yet.

Late Tuesday night, a storm started making its way across the state.

While it brought rain and hail to many communities, it also dropped snow in parts of the Panhandle.

On Wednesday morning, areas in the Panhandle of Oklahoma experienced sustained winds of nearly 40 miles per hour.

As a result, the National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for the following counties until 7 p.m. on Wednesday:

Cimarron

Texas

Beaver.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the following counties:

Harper

Ellis

Woodward.