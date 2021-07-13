Blood donors can win $1,000 VISA gift card in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma credit union is teaming up with the Oklahoma Blood Institute to offer an incentive for saving a life.

Individuals who give blood on Thursday, July 15 at Communication Federal Credit Union, located at 4141 NW Expressway, will be entered to win one of two $1,000 VISA gift cards.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Donors will also receive a free t-shirt, free lunch, and their choice of free admission to either Frontier City or Science Museum Oklahoma.

“As we face a critical need for blood, we’re so thankful to wonderful partners like Communication Federal Credit Union,” said Dr. John Armitage, President and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “This event represents an opportunity for folks to not only save a life through blood donation, but also be rewarded for their good deed.”