OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Want the chance to win a new car while helping save lives? Then roll up your sleeve this Saturday and donate blood.

The Oklahoma Blood Institute and Bob Moore Auto Group will host a blood drive at three dealership locations Saturday, Aug. 13, and all donors will be entered to win a 2022 Kia Rio.

The blood drive will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the following locations:

Bob Moore Subaru, 13010 North Kelley Ave.

Bob Moore Kia, 7340 NW Expressway

Bob Moore Ford, I-35 S Service Road & SE 89th

Image from Oklahoma Blood Institute.

Five finalists will be chosen from donors who give blood at one of the three participating dealerships on Saturday. A lucky winner will be announced during an event later in the month.

“We’re so grateful for our long-time partnership with Bob Moore Auto Group, which has provided a vehicle for a lucky blood donor for 22 years now,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “This ongoing gift is invaluable and Bob Moore Auto Group’s support continues to help us carry on our lifesaving mission for all Oklahomans.”

All donors will receive a free “Blood Hero” T-shirt and a choice of voucher for free admission to Frontier City or Science Museum Oklahoma, or two free entries to Safari Joe’s H2O Water Park.

Individuals age 16 and older can give blood.

Appointments to donate can be made at obi.org or by calling (877) 340-8777. Blood donations usually take about an hour. A single donation saves up to three lives.

The Oklahoma Blood Institute, a local nonprofit, supports the blood inventory for patients in over 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide.