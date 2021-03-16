Blood donors to receive free museum ticket through April

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – When you donate blood, you often receive a free t-shirt for your donation.

This spring, organizers say blood donors will also receive a free ticket to the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum.

The museum has partnered with the Oklahoma Blood Institute to provide each donor on free adult admission to the museum.

“We’re so excited to once again partner with the Oklahoma Blood Institute and the important work they do,” said Natalie Shirley, National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum president & CEO. “OBI provides such vital services in Oklahoma, and we’re happy to not only welcome their donors to our museum but also give back to the community we serve.”

The promotion runs through the end of April, but the tickets can be used for the rest of 2021.

“We take our role as the community blood provider very seriously,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “Our blood supply is an essential part of our health care system, so we’re extremely thankful for partners like the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum for their partnership in helping ensure we have a healthy blood supply for patients in need.”

Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777. Donors who have received the most common vaccines (Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson) may donate blood without a waiting period, assuming they are feeling well.