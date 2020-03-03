Blood donors to receive free Redbud seedling, Frontier City voucher

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In addition to saving lives, Oklahomans who donate blood will also be able to help the environment and spend time with their families.

The Oklahoma Blood Institute is offering donors who give blood before Spring Break a special gift.

On March 12 and March 13, all donors who give blood at any Oklahoma Blood Institute donor center will receive a free Redbud seedling and a “Save the Humans” t-shirt, as well as a voucher for one free admission to Frontier City.

Seedlings are provided by Oklahoma Forestry Services and will come with planting and care instructions.

“People tend to get out of their normal routines of giving blood when the kids are out of school,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “But accidents happen, and those battling cancer or other life-threatening conditions still need life-sustaining blood. We urge all healthy adults to take an hour of their time to donate before they leave town or get busy with Spring Break activities.”

OBI donor center locations are as follows:

Ada, 1930 Stonecipher Blvd.

Ardmore, 1420 Veterans Blvd.

Edmond, 3409 S. Broadway

Enid, 301 E. Cherokee

Lawton, 211 SW A. Ave.

Oklahoma City (Central), 901 N. Lincoln Blvd.

Oklahoma City (North), 5105 N. Portland

Norman, 1004 24 th Ave. NW

Ave. NW Tulsa, 4601 E. 81st St.