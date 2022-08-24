EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – Community members have a chance to help save lives by participating in a blood drive in El Reno Thursday.

The Connecting Community Blood Drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the El Reno Public Safety Center.

The city is hosting the blood drive, and donations go to the Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI).

Each person who donates will receive a Blood Donor Hero T-shirt and the choice of either two tickets to Safari Joe’s H2O, one ticket to Science Museum Oklahoma or one ticket to Frontier City.

The Oklahoma Blood Institute set up a web page where people can sign up to donate.

OBI is a non-profit blood supplier that supports the inventory for patients in over 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide. Anyone who is healthy and 16 years old or older can donate.

One blood donation saves up to three lives, according to the Blood Institute.