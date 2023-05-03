PURCELL, Okla. (KFOR) – Purcell Police Department says a domestic encounter led them to a bloody scene of a woman hit with a hammer and the alleged suspect calling for help.

Police officials in Purcell say on April 28th around 11:41 p.m. they were dispatched to a residence in the Mantooth Mobile Homes Park, 3000 South 9th Avenue. Authorities confirm when officers arrived they were informed a male subject had called 911 and stated he had attacked his wife and she was laying on the floor bleeding.

Jason Bradley Beene. Image courtesy Purcell Police Department.

According to the police, officers arrived on the scene shortly after the call and contacted the male subject, Jason Bradley Beene, outside of the residence while other officers went inside the residence to contact the female. The female was located in the rear master bedroom of the mobile home.

Authorities say the female was laying on the floor in a pool of blood, with blood still pouring from the wound on her head. Officers attempted to speak with the female but were unable to do so while controlling her bleeding until EMS arrived.

Police confirm once the female was pulled out of the residence by EMS, a bloody hammer that was allegedly used to hit the female was located by officers in the living room on a coffee table. Beene was placed under arrest for domestic Assault and battery with Great bodily Injury.