OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma City Police Department said on Friday that a medical examiner has confirmed the bloody mess near I-240 and Bryant on Thursday afternoon was animal blood.

Officers told News 4 on Thursday that they had spotted the blood spill while on patrol, and blocked off the area until an environmental crew arrived.

Prior to the medical examiner’s confirmation, the environmental crew at the scene believed the mess was animal waste because the spinal cord they found “was too big to be human.”

OKCPD believes that a truck may have lost its load and made the mess.