Bloomberg visits OKC ahead of Super Tuesday vote

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg made another stop in the Sooner State ahead of Super Tuesday next week.

“While Oklahoma has traditionally been a flyover state when it comes to presidential politics, Mike’s made a huge investment. We have 23 staffers here. We have three offices here,” Corey Williams, Bloomberg’s Oklahoma political director, told News 4.

Both Bloomberg supporters and undecided voters gathered for Bloomberg’s rally on Thursday at the Bricktown Event Center.

“He’s a strong leader, very intelligent, believes in science, wants to make decisions rationally and intelligently and we don’t have any of that going on in the White House at this moment,” Rebecca Adams, a Bloomberg supporter, said.

“I actually am an undecided voter here in Oklahoma City. So, might as well hear the candidates before I vote on March 3rd,” Derek Lee, an undecided voter, told News 4.

On Wednesday, Bloomberg released his plan to uphold tribal sovereignty and improve the lives of Native Americans.

“I’ve spent a lot of time with the native Americans here and listening to their problems and you know some of those tribes really have great problems economically, educationally, health and that sort of thing and the more you know about it, the more you’ll be able to help them when you get elected,” Bloomberg told News 4.

Improving public health awareness, closing the economic gap between black and white Americans and making gun safety a top priority are also important to Bloomberg.

“The bottom line, like all other Democrats, we want to beat Trump and he can,” Esther Baltierra, a Bloomberg supporter, said.

Bloomberg has been criticized by President Trump for his high-dollar political ads. When News 4 asked him about it last time he was here, he said he’s spending the money to beat Trump.

“He’s the only candidate that’s been in the state three times and so, I think it’s just important as early voting starts today that he is here to show Oklahoma, I want your vote,” Williams said.

Bloomberg is not the only candidate visiting Oklahoma ahead of the primary. Buttigieg will be in OKC on Monday, Dr. Jill Sanders is campaigning for her husband Bernie in Tulsa today, and actress Ashley Judd will visit OKC tomorrow for Elizabeth Warren.