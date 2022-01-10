UPDATE: Oklahoma Highway Patrol cancels Blue Alert for suspects who shot Lawton police officer during carjacking pursuit

2006 grey chevy trailblazer[45571]

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says two suspects are in custody following a Blue Alert after the pair shot and injured a Lawton police officer after taking a vehicle by force and leading officers on a chase Monday.

According to OHP, the 2006 grey Chevy Trailblazer was taken by force near Apache on Northeast Comanche Caddo County Line Rd.

The Lawton Police Department then initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle which led to a pursuit.

During the high-speed chase, the suspects, described as a white female and Hispanic male, began to discharge a firearm from the vehicle.

One Lawton Police Department vehicle was hit by multiple bullets, injuring the officer.

The officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but his condition is unknown at this time.

The vehicle was located shortly after the alert was issued, and the suspects’ detainment occurred in Comanche County shortly after that.

No other information is available at this time.

