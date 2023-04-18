MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will be returning to the Oklahoma skies for this year’s Tinker Air Show.

The Tinker Air Show will be held on July 1 and July 2.

The F-35 demo team will perform, as well as dozens of military and civilian aerial performers.

The Tinker open house will also feature a mix of artisans showcasing talents like sheet metal mechanics and welders.

Admission to the air show is free and everyone is encouraged to come early.

Gates are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.