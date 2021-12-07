Blue Angels to headline Tinker Air Show in 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Blue Angels are headlining the Tinker Air Force Base Star Spangled Salute Air and Space Show again in 2023.

The Blue Angels will grace Oklahoma skies July 1 and 2, 2023.

The formal announcement was made at the International Council of Air Shows in Las Vegas, Dec. 7, 2021.

“The Blue Angels headlined our air show in 2019 and drew record crowds,” said Col. G. Hall Sebren Jr., 72nd Air Base Wing and Tinker installation commander. “With the unfortunate cancellation of this year’s air show, we expect 2023 to be bigger and better than ever.”