Blue Bell announces latest creation featuring three cookie dough flavors

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you love cookie dough ice cream, get ready for an overload of flavor in Blue Bell’s latest creation.

On Monday, Blue Bell announced its newest ice cream: Cookie Dough Overload.

The ice cream is described as a “tasty vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar, loaded with chocolate chip cookie dough, peanut butter cookie dough, and fudge cookie dough pieces.”

“Why choose only one or two dough pieces when you can have three?” said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising and marketing for Blue Bell. “Cookie dough is a popular mix-in for ice cream. We have flavors that contain the chocolate chip cookie dough and peanut butter cookie dough pieces. But, this is the first with fudge cookie dough pieces. It is a great-tasting trio!”

Cookie Dough Overload is available in the half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

Visit the Blue Bell website to see a full list of flavors.