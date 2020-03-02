Blue Bell announces latest creation featuring three cookie dough flavors

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Courtesy: Blue Bell

Courtesy: Blue Bell

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you love cookie dough ice cream, get ready for an overload of flavor in Blue Bell’s latest creation.

On Monday, Blue Bell announced its newest ice cream: Cookie Dough Overload.

The ice cream is described as a “tasty vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar, loaded with chocolate chip cookie dough, peanut butter cookie dough, and fudge cookie dough pieces.”

“Why choose only one or two dough pieces when you can have three?” said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising and marketing for Blue Bell. “Cookie dough is a popular mix-in for ice cream. We have flavors that contain the chocolate chip cookie dough and peanut butter cookie dough pieces. But, this is the first with fudge cookie dough pieces. It is a great-tasting trio!”

Cookie Dough Overload is available in the half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

Visit the Blue Bell website to see a full list of flavors.

Share this story

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report