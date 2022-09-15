BRENHAM, Tex. (KFOR) – Blue Bell wants you to grab your cozy gear and cuddle up with a bowl of its newest ice cream flavor, Salted Caramel Brownie just in time for fall.

The company described the flavor as a ‘creamy vanilla ice cream combined with luscious chocolate brownies and a salted caramel swirl.’

“Ice cream is a favorite dessert throughout the year, no matter what the weather is outside,” said Carl Breed, general sales manager for Blue Bell. “Our new Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream is the perfect flavor to usher in the cooler temperatures. There are big chunks of soft brownies in every bite. The caramel swirl has a hint of salt, and it complements the chocolate brownies perfectly.”

Salted Caramel Brownie is available in the half gallon and pint sizes while supplies last.

Blue Bell also said it has created a new recipe for a Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream Pie made with

its new flavor. Find out how to make it along with other recipes on the company’s official Pinterest page or on its website.