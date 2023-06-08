OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you want a sweet treat to wake up in the morning, Blue Bell might have just what you are looking for.

Blue Bell has released its new Java Jolt ice cream.

Organizers say it combines Blue Bell Coffee ice cream with dark chocolate chunks and a coffee fudge swirl.

“Our Coffee Ice Cream is a fan-favorite, so it is the perfect base for our new Java Jolt,” said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising and marketing for Blue Bell. “The coffee fudge swirl adds an extra jolt of flavor. And the dark chocolate chunks are a delicious complement to the ice cream. We think coffee lovers will be very pleased with this combination!”

Java Jolt is available in the pint size for a limited time.