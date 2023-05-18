OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you can’t get enough Dr Pepper in your life, there is good news.

Blue Bell’s latest creation is the “Dr Pepper Float,” which features creamy vanilla ice cream swirled with a Dr Pepper flavored sherbet.

“The best ice cream floats are made with Dr Pepper poured over a few scoops of Blue Bell,”

said Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell Vice President, Sales and Marketing. “Why not put a spin on this

popular treat and create our own version? The flavor of Dr Pepper and texture of the sherbet

combine perfectly with the smooth vanilla ice cream. You may find yourself reaching for a soda

glass instead of a bowl.”

Beginning on May 18, Dr Pepper Float will be available in stores in pints and half-gallon sizes.

The sweet treat is expected to be around through 2024.

“Our Texas heritage is so important to us at Dr Pepper, and we are excited to team up with

fellow Texas-born brand, Blue Bell, to create this new delicious treat,” shared John Alvarado,

Senior Vice President of Dr Pepper Brand Marketing. “We can’t wait to provide our fans with

another refreshing way to enjoy Dr Pepper.”