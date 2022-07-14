NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman city officials are warning residents that blue-green algae was detected in a park pond.

The blue-green algae was detected in the pond at NE Lions Park.

Additional signage is being placed to remind community members that people and their pets are prohibited from going into bodies of water located in parks, according to Norman city officials.

Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (ODEQ) officials informed Norman Parks & Recreation Department officials on Thursday that test results revealed the blue-green algae content. The information was also provided to the Cleveland County Health Department.

ODEQ officials do not recommend chemical treatment at this time.

City officials will work with ODEQ officials to determine what future steps should be taken. Officials plan to evaluate aeration processes.

Other city ponds were inspected and they show no indication of blue-green algae.

Community members who are concerned can call (405) 366-5472.

Any person concerned that they were exposed to blue-green algae should seek medical guidance, city officials said.