The wait is over. RIVERSPORT OKC will open for its fourth season with RIVERSPORT Rapids on Saturday, March 16. Courtesy: RIVERSPORT OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The summer season is officially kicking off with RIVERSPORT’s Bluegrass, BBQ & Brews event on Saturday, June 3.

RIVERSPORT says guests can enjoy barbecue, beer, live music and even a cornhole tournament, as well as classic RIVERSPORT adventures like whitewater rafting and the Sky Trail from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

RIVERSPORT’s Big Water Grill will serve an array of barbecue offerings throughout the day that can be paired with beers specially selected for the event.

A cornhole tournament will be held at 1 p.m. where guests can display their cornhole skills. Participants can enter online. Entry is free, and winners will receive prizes.

Oklahoma’s own bluegrass band, The Bottom of the Barrel, will take the stage 2-5 p.m.

Passes can be purchased online or at the Whitewater Center front desk.