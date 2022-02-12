OKLAOMA CITY (KFOR) – KFOR is learning more about the man who was arrested after crashing into a northwest Oklahoma City home, his car dangling off the house’s roof in the aftermath. The driver was arrested two months earlier for eluding Edmond police after they attempted to stop him for making an illegal U-turn.

Joshua Wariboko-Alali

Joshua Wariboko-Alali allegedly made the illegal move on Dec. 8, 2021, at the intersection of East Covell Road and Progressive Drive in Edmond.

Wariboko-Alali would not pull over when officers tried to stop him. A chase ensued for about 2.5 miles.

“At one point during the pursuit, he ran into some traffic where it was on a two lane road,” said Edmond PD spokeswoman Emily Ward. “So the suspect vehicle went left of center past eight other vehicles and continued on.”

Police deployed stop sticks on the road in front of Wariboko-Alali’s BMW and he came to a stop at the intersection of Coffee Creek Road and Coltrane Road.

Wariboko-Alali was then taken to the Edmond Detention Center. Police report that he became uncooperative with the booking process.

The police report said detention officers had a physical struggle with Wariboko-Alali while attempting to get him to enter his holding cell. During this struggle, he grabbed the shirt collar of a detention officer and would not release his grasp. It’s reported he then pushed the detention officer to the ground causing his head to hit the jail cell toilet, causing an injury to his face and mouth.

The entire incident was captured on jail security footage that was provided to KFOR.

Joshua Wariboko-Alali allegedly became physical with detention officers.

Edmond PD’s police report said Wariboko-Alali was “subsequently charged with assault and battery on a peace officer.”

“So, if he had just ultimately pulled over for our officer and yielded, he would have been facing a traffic ticket for an illegal U-Turn,” Ward said. “This turned into something so much bigger with eluding as well as assault on an officer.”

Two months later on Feb. 10, 2022, Wariboko-Alali was taken to the hospital from the scene of a car crash near Hefner Road and MacArthur Boulevard.

Upon arrival, Oklahoma City PD found his BMW, the same from the Edmond police chase, hanging from the side of the house off of the roof. Wariboko-Alali is reported to have been the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle.

Joshua Wariboko-Alali allegedly crashed a BMW into a house.

The homeowners told KFOR that police told them he was going around 90 miles per hour when he went off the road and crashed into their fence and roof. It’s still not clear how exactly the SUV became airborne.

Court records show Warikboko-Alali was never charged in the Edmond incident, and officers said Thursday he may only face traffic violations in the most recent case in OKC.

KFOR reached out to the Oklahoma County District Attorney to learn if charges will be filed for either incident and are awaiting a response.