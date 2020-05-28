Board approves Saturday school as an option for Oklahoma districts

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although many school districts are creating their plans for students to return to class in the fall, the Oklahoma State Board of Education says it has approved a measure that will give districts a bit of flexibility.

On Thursday, the board voted 5-2 to allow districts across Oklahoma to choose whether or not they want to have school on Saturdays for the next school year.

Officials say the move gives school districts some flexibility when dealing with COVID-19 contingency plans.

Since health officials have warned about a possible second wave in the fall, Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister says she wants districts to prepare multiple calendars for the fall in case of another outbreak.