OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – It appears we could be just weeks away from finding out where Oklahoma County’s new jail will be built.

“We’d like to make a recommendation in August,” said Steve Mason, the chairman for the Citizen’s Bond Oversight Advisory Board.

During a meeting earlier this week, the Oklahoma County Citizen’s Bond Oversight Advisory Board said they’re targeting August as their deadline to make a location recommendation to present to the board of County Commissioners. Although, a decision could be made sooner.

“I think that this is just a monumental thing,” said Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughan, District 2. “Every county by constitution shall have a jail, but we’re the capital county and we have, of course, the largest population and public safety is essential.”

Oklahoma County voters approved funding for the $300 million facility last year.

According to the meeting’s agenda, there are 10 possible location options on the table:

59 acres of land located at 17501 NE 150th Street and offered for sale by David and Toni Hennessey; 69 acres of land located at the northwest corner of I-35 and Britton Road and offered for sale by Oakes Technology Park, LLC; Between 80 and 132 acres of land located south of the intersection of Midwest Boulevard and Wilshire Boulevard and offered for sale by the Ted Eckroat and Pat Eckroat Revocable Living Trust; 71 acres of land located at 1901 E. Grand Boulevard and offered for sale by Willowbrook Investments LLC and Garrett & Company Resources LLC; 63 acres of land located at SE 29th Street west of the Kickapoo Turnpike and offered for sale by Tsalagi Development LLC, Randy Goodman, Managing Member; 89 acres of land located at NE 10th and I-35 and offered for sale by the Commissioners of the Land Office and the Oklahoma City Water Trust; 133 acres of land located at 5500 Lincoln Boulevard and offered for sale by the Commissioners of the Land Office; 51 acres of land located on the southwest corner of Portland Avenue and Memorial Road and offered for sale by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation; Up to 160 acres of land located at 5201 South Meridian Avenue and offered for sale by the Oklahoma City Airport Trust; Up to 192 acres of land located between South Newcastle Road and SW 54th Street and offered for sale by the Oklahoma City Airport Trust.

“If we can get this part right then I think from here on out we can expect a whole lot smoother process,” said Maughan. “There can be so many things, such as environmental concerns and inadequate resources like infrastructure underground… Obviously proximity to the courthouse. If we get too far away, that’s going to present challenges with transport back and forth to court hearings. So, all those considerations are going to factor on a final decision.”

At this week’s meeting, a handful of people voiced concerns about the new facility possibly coming to their community.

“It would be very disappointing to see a jail structure go up in the neighborhood I literally rode my bike in as a kid,” said Kevin Maxwell, an OKC resident.

Gina SoFoln, from northeast OKC, asked the board to reconsider the jail’s current location downtown.

“Wherever you locate this, it’s going to impact someone’s community. Someone’s going to be angry. Someone’s going to be concerned,” said SoFoln. “I think you have brilliant minds that are here who can come up with a solution logistically and economically and one that does not impact any community.”

The Citizen’s Bond Oversight Committee has selected global architectural firm HOK to design the new jail.