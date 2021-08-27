Board of Education takes action against Shawnee educator accused of sex crimes

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR/ Shawnee News Star) – Officials with the Oklahoma State Board of Education took action against an athletic director accused of sexually assaulting an underage student.

Earlier this month, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office announced that Shawnee High School Assistant Athletics Director Ron Arthur is facing several felony sex crime charges.

“This is someone who’s had power or authority that has gotten away with things for a long time,” said Deputy Amber Soule, the lead investigator on the case.

The 51-year-old is accused of messaging an underage teen boy on the dating app, Grindr.

The sheriff’s office said Arthur picked up the victim from his home and took him out on a dead-end country road for oral sex twice.

Soule said she found eight admonishments and suspensions while digging through Arthur’s Shawnee Public Schools records, for making “vulgar and sexual comments to male students and vulgar comments about female students, allegations of having inappropriately touched a male’s buttocks, sending inappropriate text messages to students and having contact with students alone when he was not allowed to per his previous reinstatements.”

“There have been several cases of sexual misconduct against Ronald Arthur that have not been ever charged in the district court system that were found to be true by law enforcement,” the court document reads.

When the arrest was announced, Shawnee Public Schools said that Arthur was not performing “any duties on behalf of the district” and was not on any district properties.

On Thursday, the Shawnee Board of Education received a recommendation to dismiss Arthur from the district.

According to the Shawnee News Star, the board set a formal hearing for the matter for Sept. 18.

The newspaper says the Oklahoma State Board of Education also met and voted to suspend Arthur’s teaching certificate.