Board of Education to discuss future of Western Heights Public School District

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Board of Education will soon decide the future of the Western Heights Public School District.

On Monday, the board of education is scheduled to meet to discuss what is next for Western Heights.

Last month, the board voted unanimously to suspend Western Heights Superintendent Mannix Barnes’ superintendent certification.

“Things are going to change at Western Heights,” said Joy Hofmeister, Oklahoma’s Superintendent of Public Instruction. “That means they need a new superintendent.”

The removal of Barnes, one of the highest paid superintendents in Oklahoma, came after a 90-day probation period.

Mannix Barnes

State board members said the district’s enrollment dropped 30 percent as classes remained virtual longer than any other. A quarter of the district’s staff left and graduation rates are among the lowest in the state.

“They need a new superintendent, and now their own board will need to take action,” Hofmeister. “If things do not turn around, then the State Board will intervene.”

Officials said that the district had until July 12 to fix some of the problems, or its accreditation would be taken away.

If the Oklahoma State Board of Education votes to take away its accreditation, colleges may not recognize diplomas of graduates or school credits.

The board might also suggest that they should call a special board to stabilize the district.

The meeting is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

